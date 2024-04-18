Uber rider verification program rolls out in Detroit, 14 other cities

Larry Nassar victims near deal with Justice Dept., Metro Detroit storm damage and more top stories Larry Nassar victims near deal with Justice Dept., Metro Detroit storm damage and more top stories 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) - Uber launched a new rider verification pilot program to promote trust and safety by confirming riders' identities, and Detroit is one of the first cities to get it.

Drivers have told the company they want to know more about who is getting in their cars, and Uber responded to those concerns by creating a verification system.

Uber will review names and phone numbers and cross-check them with a third-party database to verify riders. Most riders will automatically become verified, but they will also have the option to upload a government-issued ID, such as a driver's license or a passport, to become verified.

A verified badge will be added to the rider's profile. Riders will see the badge on their account page, and drivers will see it when they decide to accept the trip. Drivers can only see the rider's name, star rating, trip information, and the verification badge. Last names and phone numbers are not shared with drivers.

"Strengthening rider verification has been a top request from drivers across the country," said Roger Kaiser, Head of Safety at Uber. "This new verification process and verified rider badge are important steps to help provide drivers with more peace of mind while they are out on the road. We are committed to making Uber an even safer and more trusted place to ride and drive, and we look forward to hearing feedback on this pilot from users."

The rideshare company says that verification information will be securely stored, and the ID documents will be encrypted.

The pilot program has also been rolled out in Atlanta, Georgia.; Baltimore, Maryland.; Charlotte, North Carolina; Chicago, Illinois; Fargo, North Dakota; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Miami, Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; New Orleans, Louisiana; Peoria, Illinois, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and St. Louis, Missouri.