Uber driver arrested over unwanted sexual advances to female passenger, exposing himself, police report

MIAMI -- An Uber driver is facing charges after being accused of making unwanted sexual advances to a female passenger during a trip last month that included the man allegedly touching the woman and displaying his penis to her, according to a police report.

Wilder Sosaolivero Miami-Dade Corrections Department

Wilder A. Sosaolivero, 44, of Hialeah, has been charged with felony kidnapping along with misdemeanor charges of battery and indecent exposure, the report shows.

CBS Miami asked Uber for comment but has not heard back yet from the company.

The woman told investigators that she ordered an Uber ride on Feb. 22 at 9 p.m. to take her home while in Hialeah.

The driver arrived in a 2015 Ford Taurus to pick her up for the trip.

During the ride, the man made several unwanted sexual advances to the woman, including touching her thigh "in a sexual manner," according to the police report.

The driver allegedly told the woman he was going to take her to his home, the police report said. During the trip, the man exposed his sexual organ to his passenger, according to the police report.

"The victim pleaded with the defendant to take her home and (told him) that a family member was monitoring her Uber ride."

The driver pointed out his third-floor apartment to the woman once they arrived at his complex but he ultimately transported her home, the police report said..

The victim reported the incident to Hialeah police on Feb. 28.

The man allegedly confessed to police during questioning before he was taken to the Miami-Dade jail, the police report said.