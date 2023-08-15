Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting tourist in Miami-Dade

MIAMI - An Uber driver is facing serious charges after being accused of sexually assaulting a tourist.

Miami-Dade police say it happened Friday, August 11, at around 1 a.m., when Alejandro Andres Tochoytochoy, 43, picked up a woman who became intoxicated after a night out with friends.

The arrest report says her friends ordered her an Uber, driven by Tochoytochoy.

The victim told investigators she had been laying in the back seat when she woke up to the driver fondling her private parts.

The victim said she then became afraid and exited the vehicle close to her final destination.

She later positively identified Tochoytochoy as the man who sexually assaulted her.

Tochoytochoy was located, interviewed and arrested on Monday.

He faces charges including sexual battery on a helpless victim and his bond was set at $50,000.

Tochoytochoy was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.