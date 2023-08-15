Watch CBS News
Local News

Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting tourist in Miami-Dade

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - An Uber driver is facing serious charges after being accused of sexually assaulting a tourist.

Miami-Dade police say it happened Friday, August 11, at around 1 a.m., when Alejandro Andres Tochoytochoy, 43, picked up a woman who became intoxicated after a night out with friends. 

The arrest report says her friends ordered her an Uber, driven by Tochoytochoy. 

The victim told investigators she had been laying in the back seat when she woke up to the driver fondling her private parts. 

The victim said she then became afraid and exited the vehicle close to her final destination. 

She later positively identified Tochoytochoy as the man who sexually assaulted her. 

Tochoytochoy was located, interviewed and arrested on Monday. 

He faces charges including sexual battery on a helpless victim and his bond was set at  $50,000.

Tochoytochoy was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on August 15, 2023 / 3:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.