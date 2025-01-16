Watch CBS News
U.S. seizes $21 million linked to Miami man's bribery scheme with Venezuelan officials

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A federal judge in Miami has ordered the forfeiture of more than $20 million tied to a bribery and money laundering scheme involving a Venezuelan businessman and South Florida financial accounts, officials said.

The U.S. government said the money came from illegal payments made by Naman Wakil, a Venezuelan national, to win lucrative food supply contracts with Venezuela's state-run food agency, Corporación de Abastecimiento y Servicios Agrícola (CASA).

According to court documents, between 2008 and 2014, Wakil paid tens of millions of dollars in bribes to CASA's presidents.

Federal officials said Wakil secured hundreds of millions of dollars in profits. He allegedly funneled the money into bank accounts in the Cayman Islands and Switzerland before moving the funds into South Florida and other locations.

"This forfeiture shows that the United States will not tolerate the misuse of its financial system by those who try to launder illegal profits," said U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe for the Southern District of Florida.

Officials with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) said the case reflects their commitment to fighting corruption and holding criminals accountable.

"This case demonstrates our dedication to safeguarding the U.S. financial system from illegal activities," said Acting Special Agent in Charge José R. Figueroa of HSI Miami.

Acting Special Agent in Charge Stefanie Hipkins of the IRS Miami Field Office added, "This $20 million forfeiture shows we will disrupt criminal networks and stop corrupt practices from harming global stability." 

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

