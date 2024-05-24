U.S. Immigration deportation officer caught trying to film up attendant's skirt on Miami flight

MIAMI - A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Deportation Officer was found guilty of interference with a flight crew after he filmed a flight attendant and attempted to take pictures and video up her skirt.

It happened on a flight from Dallas to Miami last November.

According to the U.S. Attorney General Office Southern District Florida, Billy Olvera, 48, was on the job, escorting a person to Miami for removal.

During the flight, an attendant noticed Olvera holding his phone in the aisle, aimed towards the ceiling, each time she walked by him. She told another flight attendant about it who then used a cellphone to film Olvera.

As the first attendant walked past him, Olvera could be seen attempting to film up her skirt. She stopped what she was doing in the main aisle and told the pilot who had the flight attendants change shifts. On landing, the pilot also delayed taxing until law enforcement could meet the flight at the gate.

A federal search warrant of Olvera's phone revealed numerous images and videos taken of the victim and pictures and videos that attempted to capture a vantage point up the victim's skirt.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 16th, Olvera faces up to 20 years in prison.