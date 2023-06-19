Watch CBS News
Local News

U.S Coast Guard suspends search for South Florida diver missing off Bimini

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Coast Guard suspends search for missing free diver off coast of Bimini
Coast Guard suspends search for missing free diver off coast of Bimini 00:33

MIAMI -- After searching more than 673 square miles, the U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its part of a search for a missing free diver off the coast of Bimini.

Ryan Proulx's boat left South Florida Thursday.

His family said he was free diving around a Bimini barge wreck on Friday, around 4 p.m., but he failed to surface.

Proulx was wearing a green UV hooded top with heather green athletic shorts, red dive fins, red fin keepers, and a green snorkel with orange tape around the top.

The US Coast Guard and Bahamian Department of Defense searched over the weekend but were unable to find him.

Authorities are asking any boaters who may be in the area to be on the lookout.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on June 19, 2023 / 5:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.