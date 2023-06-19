U.S Coast Guard suspends search for South Florida diver missing off Bimini

Coast Guard suspends search for missing free diver off coast of Bimini

MIAMI -- After searching more than 673 square miles, the U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its part of a search for a missing free diver off the coast of Bimini.

Ryan Proulx's boat left South Florida Thursday.

His family said he was free diving around a Bimini barge wreck on Friday, around 4 p.m., but he failed to surface.

Proulx was wearing a green UV hooded top with heather green athletic shorts, red dive fins, red fin keepers, and a green snorkel with orange tape around the top.

The US Coast Guard and Bahamian Department of Defense searched over the weekend but were unable to find him.

Authorities are asking any boaters who may be in the area to be on the lookout.