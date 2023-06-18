U.S Coast Guard searching for South Florida Diver
MIAMI -- The U.S Coast Guard and the Bahamian Department of Defense are searching for a missing diver.
Authorities say Ryan Proulx disappeared while diving in Bimini.
The diver's boat left South Florida Thursday and was last seen near a wreck a half mile offshore around 4 p.m. Friday.
Proulx was wearing a green UV hooded top with heather green athletic shorts, red dive fins, red fin keepers, and a green snorkel with orange tape around the top.
Authorities are asking any boaters who may be in the area to be on the lookout.
