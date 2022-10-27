Watch CBS News
Could a popular diet help prevent Type 2 diabetes?

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON - It's estimated that more than 1 in 3 American adults have prediabetes. 

They have elevated blood sugars but not high enough to meet the definition of diabetes. Many of these people will go on to develop Type 2 diabetes at some point in their lives. 

Researchers at Tulane University looked at 150 people with prediabetes and found that after six months, those who stuck to a low-carb diet had significant improvements in their fasting blood sugars and a drop in their HbA1c, which is a blood marker for glucose control. They say maintaining a low-carb diet over time could help people at risk avoid developing Type 2 diabetes down the road.

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

