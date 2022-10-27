Could a popular diet help prevent Type 2 diabetes?

Study: Low carb diet can help prevent Type 2 diabetes Study: Low carb diet can help prevent Type 2 diabetes 00:56

BOSTON - It's estimated that more than 1 in 3 American adults have prediabetes.

They have elevated blood sugars but not high enough to meet the definition of diabetes. Many of these people will go on to develop Type 2 diabetes at some point in their lives.

Researchers at Tulane University looked at 150 people with prediabetes and found that after six months, those who stuck to a low-carb diet had significant improvements in their fasting blood sugars and a drop in their HbA1c, which is a blood marker for glucose control. They say maintaining a low-carb diet over time could help people at risk avoid developing Type 2 diabetes down the road.