Tyler Herro scores 28 points as Miami Heat beat Orlando Magic 115-106

Tyler Herro had 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, helping the Miami Heat beat the Orlando Magic 115-106 on Wednesday night.

Bam Adebayo added 18 points and seven rebounds as Miami won for the fourth time in six games. Haywood Highsmith made four of the Heat's 15 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 15 points.

Miami played without Jimmy Butler, who has a strained left calf, and Kevin Love, who is out with an illness.

Cole Anthony led the Magic with 20 points. Franz Wagner added 15 points, and Paolo Banchero had 10 points on 2-of-12 shooting to go along with eight rebounds and eight assists.

Orlando center Wendell Carter Jr. returned to the lineup after missing 20 games with a fractured left hand. He got hurt in the final seconds of the Magic's fifth game of the season on Nov. 2.

Carter played 23 minutes, finishing with eight points and six rebounds.

The Heat made their final 12 shots of the first half, including a couple of 3-pointers by Highsmith and one each by Herro, Duncan Robinson and Josh Richardson. Highsmith's back-to-back 3s came during a 17-0 run that lifted Miami to a 58-40 lead.

Miami hit 8 of 12 3-point shots in the second period and had only three turnovers in the first half.

UP NEXT

Heat: Host Atlanta on Friday.

Magic: Visit Milwaukee on Thursday.