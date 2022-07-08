Two years later, answers sought in killing of trans woman in Pompano Beach

MIAMI - Two years later, friends of Bree Black, known as Nuk to many, light off fireworks and release balloons.

They are just feet from where she was shot and killed on July 3 of 2020 in Pompano Beach.

"The streets were very crowded, there were a lot of fireworks going off. Definitely, over 100 people were in the area. That's when the shooting occurred," said BSO Homicide Sgt Bryan Tutler.

Despite so many people there, celebrating in the street that holiday weekend, Sgt Tutler said they have very few leads.

"We've gotten a handful of pieces of information, not the amount you would expect with how many people witnessed this crime," he said.

Bree was a trans woman.

"Is there any indication that she was targeted because she's trans?" CBS4's Ted Scouten asked.

"No," said Tutler.

"The investigation has not revealed there is anything that this had, the motivation was anything based on the person's gender status," he said.

Sgt. Tutler believes this killing was not random.

"It was a targeted shooting. Bree was the intended victim. We still don't have a lot of the answers as to where the shots were fired from or who fired the gun or guns," he said.

Two years later investigators are urging anyone with information to come forward, to bring the killer to justice.

"We're hopeful. It's still an active investigation. We still have active leads we're actively pursuing," Tutler said.

"We're confident that we'll ultimately find out who it was that shot Bree."

Jason Parsley is the Executive Editor of the South Florida Gay News.

"It's shocking that so little progress has been made and there have been rewards out there and there's been a lot of publicity," Parsley said.

The paper has done extensive coverage of trans murders.

"In Florida, since 2015 there have been 23 trans people who have been murdered," he reported.

That includes 8 in South Florida. Bree's murder remains unsolved, along with 6 others. Those cases are in Miami-dade. Parsley said the paper will continue to follow these cases closely. "It's so important for use to hold people in authority accountable and put pressure on them. Every time a reporter asks a question it brigs it back up again," he said.

If you have information on the murder of Bree Black call Broward Crimestoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

There is a $10,000 reward.

You can remain anonymous.