Two people struck by SUV while crossing W Sample Road in Pompano Beach

By Morgan Rynor

Two people were hit by a car while crossing a street in Pompano Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE - Two people were taken to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Pompano Beach.

A witness said the driver of a Toyota SUV drove over the train tracks on W Sample Road at a high rate of speed and struck a couple crossing the street near Andrews Avenue. He said the man tried to push the woman out of the way but both were struck. He added that he knows the couple and they were crossing the street to get to him.

The driver stayed on the scene and waited for Broward sheriff's deputies to arrive. 

May 13, 2024

