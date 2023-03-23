Two people shot in Miami Beach during Spring Break last Friday identified as Georgia students

MIAMI - Miami Beach police say two people shot on Ocean Drive last Friday night were students from Georgia in town for Spring Break.

It happened at 7th Street and Ocean Drive.

Officers nearby ran to the scene and were approached by a man, identified as 23-year-old Lawarren Meadows from Tallahassee, who told them "It was me," according to the incident report.

When asked what he meant, Meadows reportedly confessed to shooting two people and then throwing the gun in some bushes. When he was placed in handcuffs, Meadows told the officers he had another gun in his pocket.

That firearm was seized as well as one found on the grass near one of the people he admitted to shooting, according to the report. A second person was discovered nearby with gunshot wounds.

Idahosa Osagie, 21, from Ellenwood, Georgia, who had been shot multiple times, was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where he died from his injuries.

The second man who had been shot, 21-year-old Tameen Abdullah from McDonah, Georgia, was also taken to the Ryder Trauma Center. He was later released.

During questioning, Meadows reportedly told the officers someone pulled a gun on him and he fire in self-defense.

This was the first of two deadly shootings on Miami Beach that weekend.

The second shooting took place early Sunday morning in the area of 11th Street and Ocean Drive. One man was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he died. A second person was treated on the scene.

Grainy security footage being shared on social media shows a man pulling a gun from underneath his T-shirt and firing multiple shots, striking another man as crowds quickly scattered.

The accused gunman, 24-year-old Dontavious Leonard Polk of Fort Lauderdale, was taken into custody at the scene and he's been charged with first-degree murder.

Miami Beach police reported at least 322 arrests on a variety of charges between Feb. 27 and Sunday. Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said more than 70 firearms were confiscated in that time.