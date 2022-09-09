Two Miami-Dade residents won a million dollars each playing a Florida Lottery scratch off game

TALLAHASSEE - Two South Floridians won a million dollars each playing the Florida Lottery's 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.

Carlos Romero, 62, of Miami Lakes, and Stephanie Wright, 54, of Miami Gardens, both chose to receive their winnings in a one-time lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Romero bought his winning ticket from a Publix store at 15000 Miami Lakes Drive East. Wright purchased hers at a Raceway, located at 19851 Northwest 57th Avenue in Miami Gardens.

Each retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning tickets.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million, the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

