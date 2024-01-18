Two Miami-Dade police officers injured in shootout with man armed with shotgun

MIAMI - Two police officers are recovering after they were injured in a shootout in southwest Miami-Dade.

According to police, around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday officers were sent to 22291 SW 162nd Avenue in response to a call about squatters.

As the officers approached the front door, they were confronted by a man armed with a shotgun.

The man shot at the officers and they returned fire. One officer, a 35-year-old who has been on the force for seven years, was struck in the arm. A second officer, a 57-year-old who has been with the department for 15 years, was struck in the arm and face.

The armed man was killed in the exchange of gunfire.

The injured officers were taken to Ryder Trauma Center Jackson South by fellow officers.

"This type of violence towards my officers will not be tolerated. By the grace of God, they are alive today," said Miami-Dade Police Director Stephanie V. Daniels. " I am so thankful that I did not have to go knock on the doors of the officers' families to tell them that their loved one was not coming home today. I had the opportunity to speak with the officers and they are in good spirits and they are in stable condition."

"We owe them a great debt of gratitude. We are all grateful that they came out of this one alive," said Miami-Dade Maor Daniella Levine Cava.

A third officer, a 40-year-old woman, was also taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the officer-involved shooting.