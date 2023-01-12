Two Miami-Dade police officers injured in crash on Quail Roost Drive
MIAMI - Two Miami-Dade police officers were taken to the hospital after they were injured in a crash.
It happened late Wednesday night where Quail Roost Drive meets the Turnpike.
According to police, the officers were responding to a "priority call with emergency equipment activated" when they collided with another vehicle.
The two officers were taken to Jackson South Medical Center where they were listed as stable.
