Two Miami-Dade police officers injured in crash on Quail Roost Drive

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Two Miami-Dade police officers were taken to the hospital after they were injured in a crash.

It happened late Wednesday night where Quail Roost Drive meets the Turnpike.

According to police, the officers were responding to a "priority call with emergency equipment activated" when they collided with another vehicle.

The two officers were taken to Jackson South Medical Center where they were listed as stable.

First published on January 12, 2023 / 5:35 AM

