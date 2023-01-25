Watch CBS News
Two men injured in SW Miami-Dade drive-by shooting

By CBS Miami Team

CBS Miami

MIAMI - Two men were taken to the hospital after they were targeted by a gunman in south Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade police, both men were injured in a drive-by shooting around 9:20 a.m. at 13075 SW 244th Street.

A man who lives in the area said he's heard gunfire in the neighborhood before but never so close to him. He said he heard 10 to 15 shots, there was a pause, and then there were more gunshots.  

One of the injured men was taken to Baptist Health Homestead Hospital, the other was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.

January 25, 2023

