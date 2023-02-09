Watch CBS News
Two killed in Brightline train collision in Delray Beach

By CBS Miami Team

FORT LAUDERDALE - Two people were killed after a Brightline train slammed into their SUV on Wednesday night in Delray Beach.

It happened around 8 p.m. at Lindell Boulevard and Old Dixie Highway.

Witnesses told police that the SUV was on the tracks when it was struck by the southbound train. Parts of the SUV crumpled from the impact.

Last month, Brightline announced it will begin high speed testing in parts of northern Palm Beach County throughout February and March. The company announced speeds will reach up to 110 miles per hour.

On Tuesday, a man was killed in Boca Raton after he was struck by a Brightline train. 

February 9, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

