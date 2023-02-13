Watch CBS News
Two dead in Miami Gardens hit and run crash

MIAMI - A driver struck and killed two people late Sunday night in Miami Gardens.

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 16300 block of NW 42nd Avenue.

According to police, the driver of a silver Infinity was heading south when he hit two women walking in the middle lane.

The driver stopped, got out of the vehicle, and then took off on foot. He was taken into custody a short time later.

Both women died of their injuries. 

