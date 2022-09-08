Two children shot In NW Dade while waiting for school bus, suspected gunman in custody

Two children shot while waiting for bus in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - A teen was taken into custody after a disturbing attack on two children waiting for their school bus in northwest Miami-Dade.

"The juveniles were just waiting to go to school when this individual, 16 years old, approached them with a firearm demanding their property and began shooting at them for no reason," said Miami-Dade Detective Arjemis Colome.

The children, both 12 years old, were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

According to detectives, they were standing near the intersection of NW 109th Street and 10th Avenue when the 16-year-old approached them and demanded their cell phones.

The teen reportedly shot them when they didn't hand them over and then ran off.

"The question that the detectives are asking themselves right now is a 16-year-old armed with firearms. They've recovered now, up to two firearms on the scene," said Colome.

Police set up a perimeter and took the 16-year-old in custody after several neighbors reported seeing him run through their backyards.

"And that's what we're asking ourselves and that's what we should be enraged about as a community, why is a 16-year-old shooting at twelve-year-olds," said Colome.

Police said both the 12-year-olds were listed as stable at the hospital and are expected to be okay.