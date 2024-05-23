Two cars slam into northwest Miami-Dade church

Two people rushed to the hospital after cars slam into northwest Miami-Dade church

MIAMI - At least two people were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, one as a trauma alert, after two cars slammed into a northwest Miami-Dade church.

It happened around 1 a.m. at New Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church off W 22nd Avenue just south of NW 91st Street in the West Little River area.

An orange Dodge Challenger went into a wall at the church. Next to it was a second car with its rear compressed into the cabin area.

The mother of one of the injured said her 21-year-old daughter was rushed into emergency surgery. She said she talked to her daughter who said she feared she wouldn't make it.

Miami-Dade police are trying to determine what led to the crash.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.