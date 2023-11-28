Two Broward prisoner transport vehicles involved Pompano Beach crash

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Broward sheriff's deputy was taken to the hospital after two prisoner transport vehicles were involved in a crash with a van.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of W Atlantic Boulevard and N Andrews Avenue in Pompano Beach.

The deputy, who was taken to the hospital, had non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported, however, as a precaution, seven prisoners were also taken to a nearby hospital for medical clearance.

The sheriff's office said one of the transport vehicles was a van carrying seven prisoners, the other was a bus with 45 prisoners.

What led to the crash is under investigation.