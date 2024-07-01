South Florida brothers missing near Lauderhill found safe: police

Lauderhill police are looking for two brothers who are missing

LAUDERHILL - Two Lauderhill brothers who were reported missing on Saturday night have been found safe, police confirmed this Monday.

Eleven-year-old Jarohn Thompson and his brother, 13-year-old Heyvion Johnson, had last been seen walking northbound on NW 55th Ave. on Saturday night, according to Lauderhill police.

The boys' mother had told police that she last spoke to her sons around 9 p.m. that night to tell them to come back home after the brothers had spent the last hours playing at John E. Mullin Park, a recreational center and community pool.

Police said the two minor were found safe overnight, but no other details were included. It is unknown at this moment the brothers' location since the time of their disappearance or who they were with throughout Sunday.