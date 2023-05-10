Turnpike closed for hours after deadly crash near I-595 interchange

DAVIE - The northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike near the I-595 interchange were closed for hours on Wednesday after a deadly crash involving three vehicles.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of an Infinity JX SUV was heading north approaching the interchange when he veered in the path of a Toyota RAV 4 and struck it.

The Infinity spun onto the paved shoulder after the crash.

The Toyota was sent spinning across the road and slammed into the concrete median barrier wall. On impact, the SUV bounced off it and rolled over several times, coming to a stop in the center lane.

Unable to stop in time or avoid hitting it, the driver of a Freightliner M2 cargo truck hit the left side of the Toyota. The truck spun and overturned onto its left side. It came to a stop straddling the outside paved shoulder and outside entrance ramp lane from Interstate 595.

The driver of the Infinity fled the area before law enforcement arrived. The 35-year-old man driving the Toyota died. The 45-year-old driver of the cargo truck was taken to Broward Health Medical Center.