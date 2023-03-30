Florida woman allegedly tried to hire other inmates to kill her family and state attorney

A woman incarcerated in Florida is accused of attempting to hire fellow inmates to kill her family members and an assistant state attorney, authorities said this week.

Tureygua Inaru, 29, faces charges that include three counts of solicitation to commit murder and cyber stalking, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Inaru is currently detained at the Osceola County Department of Corrections, near Orlando, where she is being held without bond, the sheriff's office announced in a Facebook post shared on Tuesday.

Inaru allegedly threatened her family members and asked other inmates at the detention center if they knew anyone who could kill her parents and grandparents, which she allegedly said would result in her receiving a $2 million inheritance, CBS affiliate WKMG-TV reported.

An affidavit for an arrest warrant for Inaru additionally alleged that she offered $50,000 per family member to anyone who could carry out the murder-for-hire plot, according to the station. The warrant reportedly showed that Inaru sought to kill her parents over their alleged abuse targeting her and her siblings.

Deputies at the Osceola County Sheriff's Office obtained evidence that pointed to the alleged plot last December, the office said. Detectives later linked Inaru to the purported scheme and acquired additional evidence that suggested the inmate used social media platforms and other online sources to "stalk" the assistant state attorney in Florida's ninth district, who was prosecuting her cases.

The arrest warrant alleges that Inaru said she "wanted him [the assistant state attorney] to suffer," according to WKMG-TV. Inaru previously faced charges for two counts of written threats to kill and one count of aggravated stalking, the station reported.