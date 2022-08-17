Tuesday marked time-honored tradition of move-in day at UM, FMU

MIAMI – It's an annual rite of passage: Parents helping their kids move in, waving tearful good-byes and the campus once again comes back to life. It's also a lot of commotion mixed in with excitement. CBS4 stopped in at the University of Miami and Florida Memorial University to see how the time-honored tradition continues.

"I've been waiting for this for a long time," Kayla Singer, an incoming freshman at UM, said.

Growing up in DC, her dream was to become a Hurricane.

"I'm ready to leave home and start anew and start an independent journey. I'm studying broadcast journalism in the school of communications."

While she looks forward to the next chapter, it's also a bittersweet day for mom and dad, as move-in day marks the day many see their little ones leave the nest for good.

"I'm really excited for all of the adventures that are waiting for her, but we're definitely going to miss her at home," Ingrid Singer told CBS4.

North of UM, on campus at Florida Memorial University, it wasn't any easier for parents to let their kids go.

We asked one tearful parent how she was doing.

"You going to miss your baby girl?"

And Rose-Marie, Destiny Rayford's mom, replied with an affirmative, "Am I?"

She later asked her daughter half-jokingly, "You sure you want to go?"

Destiny felt a little more gleeful for the personal growth ahead.

"It's like a new chapter in my life so I'm ready to evolve," she said.

Sending kids off to college can be pretty tough on parents, not to mention the cost these days. Even with scholarships, nearly everything has been going up.

"She went to public school growing up so this is our first time writing these big tuition checks. But it'll be fine, it's worth it, it's a great investment," Ingrid Singer added.

For that reason, Destiny Rayford is focused on getting the best return of investment for her 4-year degree.

And it came as no surprise when we asked her what she was majoring in. "Business," she said.

Best of luck to these freshmen, as they are on the way to graduating in the class of 2026.