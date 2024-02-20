Tuesday is last day to register to vote in state's Republican Presidential Preference Primary

Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in the Florida Republican Presidential Preference Primar

MIAMI - Tuesday is a critical deadline for Floridians who want to vote in the state's Republican Presidential Preference Primary which is now less than a month away.

To register to vote, or change your party affiliation, applications will be accepted online until 11:59 p.m. or in person at elections offices until 5 p.m.

If you sent in this request by mail, your application will only be processed if it is postmarked on or before Tuesday's date of February 20th.

When it comes to how to vote, there are options.

Those choosing to vote by mail have until March 7th to request a ballot. You can request a Vote-by-Mail ballot online at your designated elections office. Something to keep in mind is that Vote-by-Mail ballots have to be back at election headquarters by 7 p.m. on March 19th. If there are mistakes you can fix them but it has to be done before the deadline.

A late ballot will not be counted under Florida law even if it is postmarked before election day. The only exception is for military overseas.

Election officials warn against taking too long to send in your mail ballot as Florida law is very strict now.

In person early voting is March 4th to March 17th.

The Republican Presidential Preference Primary is only for registered Republicans.

"That's because the Democratic Party of Florida has chosen Joe Biden so no primary is necessary for that party and there's no ballot content for the no party affiliate," Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Christina White.

As of January 2024, Florida had 5,141,848 registered Republicans and 4,362,147 registered Democrats. More than three and a half million are registered with no party affiliation.