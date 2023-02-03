Watch CBS News
Local News

Tucker Tower in south Miami-Dade slated to open next year with affordable apartments for senior citizens

By Trish Christakis

/ CBS Miami

Group unveils affordable housing project for Miami-Dade
Group unveils affordable housing project for Miami-Dade 01:21

MIAMI -- A host of city and county dignitaries attended an invite-only event Friday to preview the Tucker Tower, a $44 million affordable housing community being built in West Perrine that will cater to senior citizens. 

Tucker Tower
The tower is expected to open for spring 2024 and will reserve units for senior citizens with a certain income threshold. Courtesy HTG/AM Affordable Housing

Plans call for the project's apartments, which will be reserved for residents who earn at or below 25, 30 and 60 percent of area median income, to be completed by spring 2024.

The project is the fifth affordable housing collaboration between HTG and Miami Heat player Alonzo Mourning's non-profit AM Affordable Housing.

"We're stepping up to the plate," Mourning said.

Builders said the tenant rents will range from $450 on the low end to $1,300 a month on the high end. And the 120 new apartments are priced at about a third of the market rate rents in the area.

 Amenities at the site are expected to include a fitness and business center and luxury pool.

Trish Christakis
Trish-Christakis.jpg

Trish Christakis has been reporting for the CBS4 Miami team since February 2022.

First published on February 3, 2023 / 1:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.