Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle questionable ahead of Bengals game

MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins' latest injury report shows that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle are questionable for Thursday night's showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tagovailoa appeared to suffer a concussion during Sunday's game against Buffalo, with the quarterback stumbling after having his head hit the turf.

But the Alabama alumnus got back on the field to lead the Dolphins to a 21-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills in a thriller.

Tagovailoa is currently second in the NFL in passing yards (925) and touchdowns (8) only behind AFC East rival Josh Allen.

Tagovailoa is listed as questionable with a back and ankle injury but will be looking to get on the gridiron to lead Miami to its first 4-0 season start since 1995.

Second-year receiver sensation Jaylen Waddle is also listed as questionable with a groin injury.

The extent of Waddle's injury is unclear, but it is something worth monitoring, especially with the Dolphins on a short week.

Waddle currently leads the Dolphins in receiving yards (342), and touchdowns (3).

Other players questionable ahead of the Thursday night contest are:

DT Raekwon Davis (knee)

CB Xavien Howard (groin)

S Brandon Jones (chest)

WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs /toe)

They were all limited in practice Tuesday and Wednesday, Tagovailoa and Waddle were as well.

The Dolphins currently sit atop the AFC East and will have their hands full with the reigning AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals, led by the LSU alumni duo of QB Joe Burrow and WR Jamar Chase.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. from Cincinnati's Paycor Stadium.