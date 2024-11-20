TSA agent at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport faces 10 child porn charges

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Transportation Security Administration agent at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport is facing 10 felony counts of child porn possession, Margate police said.

Keith Grunfelder, of Margate, was arrested Tuesday. During his first appearance Wednesday, Judge Michael Usan set bond at $7,500 for each count and ordered no contact with minors and no possession or use of a device with internet access. He remains in the Broward County Jail.

He has worked for TSA for 22 years.

Grunfelder has been placed in an administrative position and won't perform screening functions, a TSA spokesperson said. His employment status is under review.

"The Transportation Security Administration holds its employees to the highest professional and ethical standards and has no tolerance for misconduct on- or off-duty," the spokesperson said. "Any employee who fails to meet our fundamental ethical standards is held accountable. TSA is cooperating with the Margate Police Department on their investigation."