Trump addresses Hispanic Leadership Conference in Miami

MIAMI - Former President Donald Trump was the keynote speaker at the Hispanic Leadership Conference, held Wednesday at the Intercontinental Hotel in downtown Miami.

The event included Hispanic organizations and political leaders.

The 45th president took to the stage and spoke for about an hour.

He covered a wide range of topics, as part of what he referred to as an America First agenda.

Some of the main points he brought up regarded public safety, addressing policing and border patrol, as well as the economy and small businesses.

He spent time talking about the recent FBI execution of a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago and says it was only because he was "doing so well in the polls."

"We've done nothing wrong. They're targeting me because they want to silence me and silence you and silence our Great 'Make America Great Again' movement. Never been a movement in history of our country like this, not even close. Weaponized Department of Justice and politicized FBI are spending millions and millions of dollars on this continued witchhunt," he said.

One of the speakers, Abraham Enriquez, who is the founder of the organization Bienvenido, which encourages Latino voters to go out to the polls, said in his speech that he actually considered President Trump the first Latino President of the United States because he says there is no other president who has done as much for their community.