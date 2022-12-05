Jury deliberations begin in Trump Organization tax fraud trial

Jury begins deliberations in Trump Org trial Jury begins deliberations in Trump Org trial 00:26

NEW YORK -- Jury deliberations in the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial began Monday in Manhattan.

Friday, attorneys gave closing arguments in New York Supreme Court.

Two Trump Organization companies are accused of scheming to avoid paying taxes on executive bonuses and luxury perks.

Former CFO Allen Weisselberg and others, the key witnesses, pleaded guilty in the case. Former Pres. Donald Trump was not charged.