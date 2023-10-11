Watch CBS News
Local News

Trulieve adds $500K to Florida recreational marijuana initiative

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

TALLAHASSEE - The medical cannabis company Trulieve has added $500,000 to a ballot initiative aimed at legalizing the recreational use of marijuana, bringing its total contributions to $39.55 million, according to a newly filed finance report.

Trulieve has contributed all but $124.58 of the money raised by the political committee Smart & Safe Florida, which is leading the initiative. The committee had spent $39.545 million as of Sept. 30, the report posted on the state Division of Elections website showed.

The proposed "Adult Personal Use of Marijuana" constitutional amendment would allow people 21 or older "to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise."

Smart & Safe Florida has collected enough petition signatures to put the measure on the November 2024 ballot but needs Florida Supreme Court approval of the proposed wording. Justices are scheduled to hold a hearing on November 8th.

Florida voters in 2016 approved a constitutional amendment that broadly allowed medical marijuana.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on October 11, 2023 / 9:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.