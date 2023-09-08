Truck fire damaged several vehicles in front of Miami muffler shop

MIAMI - Several vehicles were damaged by a fire in the parking lot of a Miami mechanic shop.

Just before 5:30 a.m., firefighters were sent to Power Muffler Mechanic, at 7751 NW 7th Avenue, after getting word of a car fire.

On arrival, they a truck on fire in front of the shop. Within minutes they had the fire under control and were able to contain it to the outside of the building.

The business was closed at the time and no injuries were reported.

Miami Fire Rescue said a total of six vehicles sustained some damage due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.