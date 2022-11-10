Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall as a hurricane south of Vero Beach

MIAMI - Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning along the state's east coast.

The storm came ashore as a hurricane around 3 a.m. just south of Vero Beach with 75 mph winds.

As of 4 a.m., Nicole had weakened to a tropical storm with sustained winds of 70 mph. It was about 60 miles southeast of Orlando and moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

Additional weakening is forecast while Nicole moves over land during the next day or two, and the storm is likely to become a tropical depression over Georgia Thursday night or early Friday.

The storm's wind whipped waves destroyed parts of Anglin's fishing pier in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will move across central Florida on Thursday morning, possibly emerge over the far northeastern Gulf of Mexico in the afternoon, and then moving across the Florida Panhandle and Georgia Thursday night and on Friday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Boca Raton to South Santee River, South Carolina

* North of Bonita Beach to Indian Pass

* Lake Okeechobee

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* Jupiter Inlet to Altamaha Sound, Georgia

* Mouth of the St. Johns River to Georgetown, Florida

* Anclote River to Ochlockonee River

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* Ochlockonee River to Indian Pass

* Altamaha Sound, Georgia to South Santee River, South Carolina

From Jupiter Inlet to Hallandale Beach a storm surge of 1 to 3 feet is possible.

Since record-keeping began in 1853, Florida has had only two hurricanes make landfall in November, said Maria Torres, a spokesperson for the Hurricane Center. The first was the Yankee Hurricane in 1935, and the second was Hurricane Kate, which struck Florida's Panhandle as a Category 2 storm in 1985.



The Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 and ends November 30.