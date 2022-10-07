Tropical Storm Julia forms from depression off Guajira Peninsula

MIAMI - Tropical Storm Julia formed off the Guajira Peninsula of Colombia.

As of 11 a.m., the center of the system was about 110 miles west of the northern tip of the Guajira Peninsula. The storm was moving to the west at 18 mph with sustained winds of 40 mph.

On the forecast track, the center of Julia is expected to move across the southwestern Caribbean Sea during the next couple of days, passing near San Andres and Providencia Islands Saturday evening, and reaching the coast of Nicaragua Sunday morning. After landfall, Julia or its remnants are expected to turn west-northwestward and move across Central America through Monday.

Additional strengthening is expected and Julia is expected to become a hurricane by Saturday evening before it reaches San Andres and Providencia Islands, and the coast of Nicaragua.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* San Andres, Providencia, and Santa Catalina Islands Colombia

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

* Nicaragua from Bluefields to the Nicaragua/Honduras border

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Colombia from Riohacha to the Colombia/Venezuela border

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* Honduras from the Nicaragua/Honduras border to Punta Patuca