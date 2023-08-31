Tropical Storm Idalia lashing eastern North Carolina, Tropical Storm Joe forms in Atlantic

MIAMI - As Tropical Storm Idalia lashes eastern North Carolina, Tropical Storm Jose has formed in the eastern Atlantic.

As of 5 a.m., Idalia was about 45 south-southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina. It was moving to the east-northeast at 21 mph with sustained winds of 60 mph.

On the forecast track, the center of Idalia will remain just offshore of the coast of North Carolina on Thursday. It will then move over the western Atlantic into the weekend.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

* South Santee River northward to the North Carolina/Virginia border

* Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

* Beaufort Inlet to Ocracoke Inlet, North Carolina

* Neuse and Pamlico Rivers, North Carolina

Little change in strength is expected today, but some gradual weakening could occur Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 11 in the eastern Atlantic strengthened into a tropical storm overnight.

At 5 a.m., Tropical Storm Jose was about 785 miles east-southeast of Bermuda. It was moving to the north at 5 mph with sustained winds of 40 mph.

Jose is expected to continue its northern trek for the next day or so before its absorbed by Hurricane Franklin.

Speaking of Franklin, at 5 a.m. it was about 200 miles north-northeast of Bermuda. It was moving east-northeast at 15 mph with 100 mph winds.

On the forecast track, the center of Franklin should continue moving away from Bermuda. Gradual weakening is forecast over the next few days.

There are no watches or warnings for Franklin or Jose.

