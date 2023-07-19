Tropical Storm Don moving slowly south, expected to head west over central Atlantic

MIAMI - Tropical Storm Don is moving slowly southward and expected to turn west over the Atlantic Ocean.

Wednesday morning, the center of the system was about 740 miles southwest of the Azores. It was moving to the south at 5 mph with 40 mph winds.

Don is forecast to continue southwestward before turning westward later Wednesday night or Thursday, and then heading northward on Friday with increase in forward speed.

Little change in strength is in the forecast over the next day or so, followed by some increase in intensity thereafter.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 mph from the center, with an estimated minimum pressure of 1,006 mb (29.71 inches).

The storm is forecast to stay over the open waters of the Atlantic, there are no watches or warnings.