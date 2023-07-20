Watch CBS News
Local News

Tropical Storm Don heading west-northwest over central Atlantic

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Tropical Storm Don has strengthened a little in the central Atlantic Ocean.

Thursday morning, the center of the system was about 855 miles west southwest of the Azores.

Don, with sustained winds of 50 mph, was moving to the west-northwest at 7 mph. It is expected to speed up over the next few days and turn northward over the weekend.

Slight strengthening is expected during the next day or so, followed by little change in strength through Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend 70 mph from the center.

The storm is forecast to stay over the open waters of the Atlantic, there are no watches or warnings.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 20, 2023 / 5:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.