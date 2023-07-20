Tropical Storm Don heading west-northwest over central Atlantic

MIAMI - Tropical Storm Don has strengthened a little in the central Atlantic Ocean.

Thursday morning, the center of the system was about 855 miles west southwest of the Azores.

Don, with sustained winds of 50 mph, was moving to the west-northwest at 7 mph. It is expected to speed up over the next few days and turn northward over the weekend.

Slight strengthening is expected during the next day or so, followed by little change in strength through Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend 70 mph from the center.

The storm is forecast to stay over the open waters of the Atlantic, there are no watches or warnings.