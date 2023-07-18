Watch CBS News
Tropical Storm Don hanging on in the central Atlantic

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Tropical Storm Don is maintaining its strength as it swirls around in the central Atlantic.

Tuesday morning, the center of the system was about 705 miles west of the Azores. It was moving to the southeast at 12 mph with 40 mph winds.

Don is forecast to turn to the south on Tuesday and then turn to the west and then northwest on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Some slight strengthening is possible over the next couple of days.

The storm is forecast to stay over the open waters of the Atlantic, there are no watches or warnings.

CBS Miami Team
First published on July 18, 2023 / 5:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

