Tropical Depression Seventeen forms in the Atlantic

MIAMI — Tropical Depression Seventeen formed in the Central Atlantic Saturday morning.

It should strengthen into Tropical Storm Philippe today, but it currently poses no threats to the United States. CBS News Miami

As of 11 a.m., it is moving west at 15 mph with 35 mph winds. Tropical Depression Seventeen should strengthen into Tropical Storm Philippe over the next 12 hours, where some additional strengthening will be possible over the next five days.

Philippe will continue its track westward through Monday but is forecast to make a turn to the north beginning late Tuesday and Wednesday, well before it reaches the Caribbean Islands.

This track will keep it far away from Florida. It will pose no threat to the United States.