Shoplifting spree at Macy's store in Hialeah caught on surveillance cameras

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- Police are asking for the public's help to find mask-wearing suspects who were caught on camera stealing from a Macy's in west Hialeah last weekend while the department store was closed.

Officials said the thieves got away with about $500,000 in merchandise. 

The suspects thought they had deactivated the surveillance cameras at the store, located at 1777 W. 49th Street, when they broke into the store Saturday morning but they had not.

A suspect caught on surveillance camera stealing from a west Hialeah Macy's. Hialeah Police Department

"They disabled the alarm system, they broke all the camera systems," said Sgt. Jose Torres. "Luckily, our detectives were able to go in with the assistance of the store and recovered some of the video surveillance."

Investigators said a fourth person waited outside in a vehicle to act as the getaway driver.

Torres said the suspects entered through the back door of the store and were inside the location for hours.

"Once inside they gathered multiple items to include jewelry, perfumes, colognes," Torres said.

Police asked anyone with information about the crime to call Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at 305-471-8477.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction

First published on February 14, 2023 / 9:06 PM

