Trick or Treat: Here are South Florida Halloween events, pumpkin patches

MIAMI - Trick or treat! The spookiest time of the year is upon us and children and adults are getting their Halloween costumes ready.

This year's Halloween will bring both terrifying Halloween attractions and pumpkin patches, with just enough candy ready for trick-or-treaters.

Here is a list of Halloween events and pumpkin patches you can visit in South Florida.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY:

Pumpkin patches

Miami Lakes United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch: From Oct. 1 to 31, take a trip to Miami Lakes' United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch. They are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Guests can enjoy entertainment and fun Fall festivities. Admission is $5 Monday - Thursday, $7 Friday - Sunday, and $10 on Halloween.

Miami International Mall Pumpkin Patch: The pumpkin patch will be available from October 1 to 31. They will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Included at the patch will be pumpkins, bunches of hay scarecrows, and family photo opportunities.

Miami Springs Pumpkin Patch & Harvest Festival: The annual Pumpkin Patch of the Poinciana United Methodist Church will be open from October 14 through October 31. It will be located at 300 North Royal Poinciana Boulevard in Miami Springs. Hours of operation are Monday - Friday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kiddo-Ween Party at Cityplace Doral: Bring out the kids to Cityplace Doral as they will host a Halloween-themed family-friendly event. It will take place Saturday, October 29 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will feature a pumpkin patch, face paintings, a runway costume show, food, drinks, and more.

Pinto's Farm: The pumpkin patch, located at 14890 SW 216th Street, is open Saturdays and Sundays in October with Fall festivities and entertainment lined up for guests. Admission goes from $27.99 to $29.99. Pinto's Farm will include an animal farm, a hay maze, pedal boat rides, and many more.

The Berry Farm: The Berry Farm's Harvest Festival will be open from September 23 – November 13. It features a pumpkin patch, hay rides, a corn maze, and other activities. They are open from Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Halloween attractions

Flipper's Fall Festival at Miami Seaquarium: Come to Miami Seaquarium to experience Fall and Halloween wrapped in one! Guests attending can expect themed shows, trick-or-treating, food, and drinks, and a one-of-a-kind glow-in-the-dark Sea Cave Maze.

House of Horror Haunted Carnival at Miami International Mall: Dive into the spookiest carnival filled with haunts and horrors. Miami International Mall is host to House of Horror as guests can venture into several haunted houses while enjoying live entertainment, food and drinks, carnival rides, and games.

Nightmare in the Redland at Berry Farm: Come visit the Berry Farms at night time, and dive into their haunted corn maze and hay ride. The event is highly recommended for kids ages 13 and up. For information on tickets, click here.

Zoo Boo at Zoo Miami: Come spend Halloween weekend at Zoo Miami with their furry friends! Families and children under 12 can expect to trick-or-treat in costume, meet special characters, and make Halloween crafts. For ticket information, click here.

Check back later for more updates throughout the day.