Tribute to QE2 donated to children

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort leave Westminster Hall after the Presentation of Addresses by both Houses of Parliament on September 12, 2022 in London, England, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Leon Neal / Getty Images

MIAMI – When Queen Elizabeth II passed away, people covered the front of Buckingham Palace with Paddington Bears and now they have new homes. 

The stuffed animals were delivered to children at a local charitable organization with the help of Queen Consort Camilla, born Camilla Rosemary Shand, current wife of Britain's King Charles III. 

Before making the way to the kids, they were checked, cleaned and even had a photo shoot at Buckingham Palace. 

"Thank you to the hundreds of thousands that left the tributes," said a palace spokesperson, "and now to the young children that will love having them in their Teddy bear collection from now on."

There is a tag on each Paddington Bear that reads: Please look after this bear.

And each carries the signature of the Queen Consort.

