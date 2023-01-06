Watch CBS News
Trial in XXXTentacion's murder may begin by end of January

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -  The murder trial in the death of local rapper XXXTentacion may begin this month.

Attorneys attended a hearing in the case Friday.

Prosecutors are hoping to begin jury selection by the end of January.

The rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Swayne Onfroy, was leaving a business in Deerfield Beach when he was ambushed and shot to death by two accused robbers.

Lawyers for one of the murder suspects, Dedrick Williams, filed a motion for rapper Drake to testify at the trial -- believing that previous tension between Drake and XXXtentacion -- could be linked to the murder.

There has not been any evidence that  Drake was involved.

First published on January 6, 2023 / 3:14 PM

