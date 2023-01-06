Trial in XXXTentacion's murder may begin by end of January
MIAMI - The murder trial in the death of local rapper XXXTentacion may begin this month.
Attorneys attended a hearing in the case Friday.
Prosecutors are hoping to begin jury selection by the end of January.
The rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Swayne Onfroy, was leaving a business in Deerfield Beach when he was ambushed and shot to death by two accused robbers.
Lawyers for one of the murder suspects, Dedrick Williams, filed a motion for rapper Drake to testify at the trial -- believing that previous tension between Drake and XXXtentacion -- could be linked to the murder.
There has not been any evidence that Drake was involved.
