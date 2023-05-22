Trial of former BSO school resource officer Scot Peterson expected to begin this week

Trial for former Broward sheriff school resource officer Scot Peterson to get underway this week

FORT LAUDERDALE - The trial of former Broward sheriff school resource Scot Peterson is expected to get underway this week.

Peterson is facing multiple child negligence charges for his response during the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

He is expected to be in court on Monday when the jury questionnaire is finalized and other issues are addressed. Jury selection is set to begin on Wednesday.

Peterson is facing seven counts of child neglect with great bodily harm and other counts related to his alleged failure to confront the mass shooter who killed 17 people and injured 17 others.

The neglect charges specify that Peterson was a caregiver who, according to prosecutors, abdicated his responsibility by taking cover instead of taking action.

Days after the 2018 Valentine's Day shooting, footage surfaced of Peterson taking position near the 700 and 800 buildings at the high school, a spot he stayed at for more than 45 minutes. Prosecutors have said that video shows Peterson failing to come to the rescue during the massacre.

Peterson's defense attorney wants jurors to hear the statute that excludes law enforcement officers from being labeled caregivers. But prosecutors have argued his role as a school resource officer falls into the category.

The judge says that the jurors should be able to decide if the caregiver label applies to Peterson.

Peterson has spoken out himself, saying he was never hiding when the shooting took place but did what he was trained to do.