Trial begins for former Miami-Dade teacher accused of sex with student

MIAMI - The trial against Jason Meyers, a former Miami Palmetto Senior High School teacher, accused of having sex with an underage student began Wednesday with opening statements.

Meyers, 47, was arrested back in February of 2016 after he allegedly had sex with 17-year-old student at Miami Palmetto Senior High School.

Now, we're hearing from the victim for the first time. The victim, now 24, who we are not identifying, took the stand recounting how the sexual interactions between her and Meyers came to be."

Meyers worked at Palmetto High as an English teacher.

A police report said Meyers had two sexual encounters with the girl, both in a classroom after school. One of the instances allegedly involved sexual intercourse and the other oral sex.

Miami-Dade Schools Police investigated the matter which led to Meyers' arrest.

That same police report says Meyers gave no statement after his arrest.

He was fired by the Miami-Dade school district following his arrest.

His trial is expected to continue this week.