Treating Your Arteries With The Power Of Sound

Amazing advancements in medicine are happening every day. A technology which helps break up kidney stones is now being used to remove fatty deposits in the body's arteries also known as arterial plaque.

The procedure is called Shockwave I.V.L. or intravascular lithotripsy.

So, what causes arterial plaque to form? Potential factors include diet, elevated cholesterol in the blood, high blood pressure, diabetes, and smoking. The more plaque a person has in his or her arteries, the thicker the blood vessels get. This thickening slows down blood flow causing a reduction in the distribution of oxygen and other nutrients throughout the body. Arterial plaque can lead to coronary artery disease, a heart attack, or even stroke.

In the past, surgeons used tiny sanding devices to remove arterial plaque. The process was laborious and could lead to more complications including chest pains or small heart attacks.

I.V.L. can be a better surgical option. Acoustic shock waves are introduced into the arteries causing the plaque to fracture into smaller pieces. Next a balloon is inserted into the artery along with a metal mesh tubing called a stent. The result…maximum blood flow is restored, improving outcomes for patients.

Dr. Juan Pastor-Cervantes is Medical Director of the Cardiac Catheterization Program at Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute. Memorial is one of the first medical organizations in South Florida to offer I.V.L. Pastor states, "This technology has been a game changer, as many of our patients who have calcified plaques in the coronary arteries are hard to treat because regular balloons, regular stents, don't break the calcium." The procedure is simple, less risky, and patient recovery is fast.

Memorial Healthcare System is ready to help you today. Don't wait. Your health is what matters most!

For more information, visit www.mhs.net/Heart.

Content provided by Memorial Healthcare System