Trayvon Martin honored, remembered in South Florida 11 years after his death in Orlando area

MIAMI -- South Florida residents gathered Saturday in northeast Miami-Dade to honor and remember the life of Trayvon Martin who was gunned down in the Orlando area 11 years ago.

Hundreds of participants marched across Ives Estates Park on a rainy weekend day to honor the teen's life while also calling for change.

"It's a real emotional day," said Tracy Martin, father of the slain teen.

The rememberance was held on the eve of what would have been his 28th birthday, with his father and mother leading the group during the annual event.

"You know it's an emotional time but it's events like this (when) the community will come out and help with easing the pain," Tracy Martin said.

It's been 11 years since Trayvon was killed by neighborhood watchman George Floyd while he was walking home in Sanford.

Trayvon grew up in Miami Gardens before his death in 2012.

Those who know him said the wounds from his murder are still fresh over a decade later.

"Trayvon had a right to live," said his mother Sabrina Fulton. "Trayvon had a right to walk in peace. It's a bittersweet moment. The thing about it is we continue to see it happen."

Fulton took the stage and spoke to the participants during the event.

Trayvon's younger brother, Demetrius Martin, who was just 13 when the shooting occurred said he has witnessed change but hopes for much more to be done.

"I feel like we still have a long way to go," he said. "I feel like there are many things that do need change but we are making progress."

Trayvon's relatives said they were uplifted by people gathering to remember him on a soggy Saturday.

"I'm just happy to see so many people to come out and support," Demetrius Martin said. "It's raining. My glasses are wet so you know just happy everyone is here."

As the community marched, a rainbow showed up in the dark, cloudy sky.

"There was a rainbow," Tracy Martin said. "A big rainbow in the sky behind it and I just instantly thought that Trayvon was looking down on us."