Traffic impacted near Golden Glades after truck strikes overpass

MIAMI - Traffic is being impacted Friday afternoon near the Golden Glades after a truck struck an overpass, causing damage to the structure and stopping traffic in its tracks.

It happened at the overpass on the Palmetto Expressway near the 7th Avenue exit in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Lanes were blocked while workers cleaned up chunks of concrete that fell onto the roadway.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.  

First published on March 17, 2023 / 5:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

