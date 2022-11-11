Watch CBS News
Traffic dispute leads to road rage shooting in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - A dispute between a tow truck driver and another driver led to a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade Friday afternoon.  

Chopper 4 flew over the scene along Southwest 122nd Avenue and 128th Street.

According to investigators -- two men got into a heated argument in the middle of the road and one of the men -- a tow truck driver -- pulled out a gun and shot the other man.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in stable condition. 

The shooter is currently in police custody and Miami-Dade Police detectives are investigating.

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on November 11, 2022 / 4:46 PM

